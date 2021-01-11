Full Set Of 1st Edition Pokemon Cards Could Sell For $750,000

Honus Wagner. LeBron James. Wayne Gretzky. And now… Pikachu? The booming sports-card industry isn’t just about sports anymore.

A set of 1st-edition Pokemon cards is headed to auction and expected to fetch upwards of $750,000.

All 103 cards in the set carry a Gem Mint 10 rating, including the prized Charizard – a copy of which sold for a whopping $369,000 on its own just last month.

1999 Pokémon 1st Edition Complete Set Could Fetch $750k at Auction https://t.co/3m1YkpIG4D — TMZ (@TMZ) January 11, 2021

Bidding on the set began Monday and runs through Jan. 31st.

Did you ever collect Pokemon cards? Do you still have your old collection? Why has the collectible card industry gone through the roof in recent years?