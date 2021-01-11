Life

Wonder Woman 1984 Submitted by Warner Bros. for All Categories at the Oscars

Posted on

Wonder Woman 1984 is being submitted for all categories at the Oscars.

Categories include best picture, best actress, best director, best supporting actor, best score, best costume design, etc.

Wonder Woman has received its fair share of mixed reviews since premiering on Christmas Day in both theaters and on HBO Max.

What Oscar categories do you think Wonder Woman is deserving of?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top