Wonder Woman 1984 Submitted by Warner Bros. for All Categories at the Oscars

Wonder Woman 1984 is being submitted for all categories at the Oscars.

Categories include best picture, best actress, best director, best supporting actor, best score, best costume design, etc.

#WonderWoman1984 has been put forward for Best Picture, and Gal Gadot for Best Actress https://t.co/Gp8IIRPk8C — Total Film (@totalfilm) January 11, 2021

Wonder Woman has received its fair share of mixed reviews since premiering on Christmas Day in both theaters and on HBO Max.

What Oscar categories do you think Wonder Woman is deserving of?