Powerball, Mega Millions Worth A Combined $1.1 Billion This Week

One extremely lucky person could win more than a billion dollars this week.

The Powerball and Mega Millions lottery drawings are worth a combined $1.1 billion – $550 million for Powerball and $600 million for Mega

Millions. Both are among the 10 highest jackpots ever reached by either lottery.

No more puny prizes: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, with Powerball happening on Wednesday.

What would you do if you won a billion dollars? Could someone possibly win both drawings in one week?