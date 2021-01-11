Powerball, Mega Millions Worth A Combined $1.1 Billion This Week

One extremely lucky person could win more than a billion dollars this week.
The Powerball and Mega Millions lottery drawings are worth a combined $1.1 billion – $550 million for Powerball and $600 million for Mega
Millions. Both are among the 10 highest jackpots ever reached by either lottery.
No more puny prizes: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar https://t.co/RcICXtNePn
— FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) January 11, 2021
The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, with Powerball happening on Wednesday.
What would you do if you won a billion dollars? Could someone possibly win both drawings in one week?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.