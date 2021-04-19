Lagoon is now open!
Listen all week at 8 am, 2 pm, 5 pm, & 9 pm to win your tickets from X96! The Fun Starts Here! Utah’s favorite family fun spot, Lagoon, is now open on weekends.
Save Now on Lagoon Season Passports. Visit Lagoonpark.com for details and get your Lagoon Season Passport today for only $132.95 plus tax when you buy four or more in one transaction.
Join us for non-stop fun and entertainment. Don’t miss Lagoon’s newest attraction, Engine 86, located east of Jumping Dragon and across from Bombora!
Engine 86 features a re-engine theme for kids and parents with thrills and chills! Get your Lagoon Season Passport today at Preseason savings and see what’s new for 2021!
The “Lagoon is Open! Win Tickets from X96” 0n-air contest runs from 4/19/21 through 4/23/21 at 9 pm. Winners must listen to X96 for the cue to text in the given keyword to 33986 at 8 am, 2 pm, 5 pm, & 9 pm to 33986 (message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 msgs/request). A winner will be selected at random at each instance of the contest to win a pair (2) tickets to Lagoon. The prize is valued at $69.95 per ticket and provided by Lagoon. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.
