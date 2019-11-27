Life

Larger Than Thought Possible Black Hole Discovered in Our galaxy

Posted on

It’s the stuff of intergalactic nightmares! Scientists say they’ve spotted a stellar black hole, bigger than ever thought possible, right here in our galaxy. Previous thought was black holes could only grow to about 20 times the mass of our sun. However, this newly discovered stellar abyss is 70 times the mass of the Sun.
No need to fret, this giant space trash compactor, dubbed LB-1, is 15 thousand light-years from Earth, the UK Independent reports. Stellar black holes are thought to form after the collapse of a massive star. They’re so dense that even light can’t escape.

