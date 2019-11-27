‘Cybertruck’ Orders Up To 250K

Tesla’s futuristic-looking ‘Cybertruck’ appears to be selling like crazy. After declaring last week that his company had already received more than 150,000 orders for the electric pickup, CEO Elon Musk upped that projection to 250,000 on Tuesday. Of course, many of those orders probably won’t go through – customers can preorder a Cybertruck with a simple $100 deposit, which is fully refundable. The Cybertruck is expected to go into production sometime in 2021.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.