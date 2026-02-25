Boner of the Day From February 25th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: TOILET WARS IN THE US NAVY

The USS Gerald R Ford is returning to the Middle East after an extended deployment that has stretched beyond eight months and could reach a record 11, straining crew morale. Sailors have reportedly missed major family milestones, while Captain David Skarosi acknowledged that the latest extension was unexpected. Compounding frustrations are persistent plumbing failures aboard the carrier, leaving limited working toilets for roughly 5,000 crew members and sparking online mockery dubbed the “toilet wars.” Although the US Navy says the sanitation issues do not affect combat readiness, the combination of long deployments and mechanical troubles has fueled public debate about operational strain.

Boner Candidate #2: I SAY, ‘SUE THE RICHEST MAN IN THE WORLD FOR EVERYTHING HE’S GOT.’

Claudia Sheinbaum said she is considering legal action after Elon Musk alleged on X that she was connected to drug cartels, a claim he made without evidence following the reported killing of a CJNG leader. Sheinbaum stated that government lawyers are reviewing the matter, though strong U.S. free speech protections could complicate any defamation case. The dispute comes amid ongoing violence linked to cartels in Mexico and renewed debate over the country’s security strategy.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: MORE STORIES OF ICE, OUT OF CONTROL.

A New Jersey woman, Sandra Hafraoui, says she regrets voting for Donald Trump after her Moroccan-born husband was detained by ICE at Newark Liberty International Airport in August 2025 despite having no criminal record. Abdellatif Hafraoui spent more than three months in detention, was transferred between facilities, placed in solitary confinement, and now remains under house arrest with electronic monitoring as he fights his immigration case. The ordeal, which has cost the family tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees, has prompted Sandra to publicly criticize Trump’s immigration policies, saying they “ruined our life.”

