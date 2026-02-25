Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 25th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 27th: 
  • Moontricks at The Depot *21+
Sunday the 28th:
  • It’s a 2000’s Party at The Depot *18+
  • Gogol Bordello at The Union
On sale Friday at 10am:
  • Wage War at The Union on Tues May 5
  • Brothers Osborne at Sandy Amp on Wed June 24
  • Idobi Radio Summer School Tour with Honey Revenge, South Arcade, Winona Fighter, Games We Play, and Chase Petra at The Depot on Monday, July 20th
  • Tomahawk at The Union on Sat. August 8
  • Lee Brice at Sandy Amp on Thur August 20
  • Social Distortion at The Union on Wed. September 23

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • 2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29th – Link 
  • MKP Presents: She Kills Monsters at the Gateway– through March 8th – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center– through 28th – Link 

Friday the 27th:   

  • Badflower live at The Complex – Link 
  • City Weekly Soiree 2026 at The Clubhouse – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Minnesota Wild at the Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 28th:

  • Dream Frequencies at The Gateway – Link 
  • Magda-Vega, Red Pete + Unseen Corners at Aces High Saloon – Link 
  • Hazy Days Craft Market at 2 Row Brewing – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center – Link 

Sunday the 1st:

  • Utah Mammoth vs. Chicago Blackhawks at The Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
  • Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link 
