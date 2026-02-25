Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 25th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Saturday the 27th:
- Moontricks at The Depot *21+
Sunday the 28th:
- It’s a 2000’s Party at The Depot *18+
- Gogol Bordello at The Union
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Wage War at The Union on Tues May 5
- Brothers Osborne at Sandy Amp on Wed June 24
- Idobi Radio Summer School Tour with Honey Revenge, South Arcade, Winona Fighter, Games We Play, and Chase Petra at The Depot on Monday, July 20th
- Tomahawk at The Union on Sat. August 8
- Lee Brice at Sandy Amp on Thur August 20
- Social Distortion at The Union on Wed. September 23
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- 2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29th – Link
- MKP Presents: She Kills Monsters at the Gateway– through March 8th – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center– through 28th – Link
Friday the 27th:
- Badflower live at The Complex – Link
- City Weekly Soiree 2026 at The Clubhouse – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Minnesota Wild at the Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 28th:
- Dream Frequencies at The Gateway – Link
- Magda-Vega, Red Pete + Unseen Corners at Aces High Saloon – Link
- Hazy Days Craft Market at 2 Row Brewing – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center – Link
Sunday the 1st:
- Utah Mammoth vs. Chicago Blackhawks at The Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link