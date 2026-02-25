Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 25th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 27th:

Moontricks at The Depot *21+

Sunday the 28th:

It’s a 2000’s Party at The Depot *18+

Gogol Bordello at The Union

On sale Friday at 10am: Wage War at The Union on Tues May 5

Brothers Osborne at Sandy Amp on Wed June 24

Idobi Radio Summer School Tour with Honey Revenge, South Arcade, Winona Fighter, Games We Play, and Chase Petra at The Depot on Monday, July 20th

Tomahawk at The Union on Sat. August 8

Lee Brice at Sandy Amp on Thur August 20

Social Distortion at The Union on Wed. September 23

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29 th – Link

MKP Presents: She Kills Monsters at the Gateway– through March 8 th – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center– through 28 th – Link

Friday the 27th:

Badflower live at The Complex – Link

City Weekly Soiree 2026 at The Clubhouse – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Minnesota Wild at the Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 28th:

Dream Frequencies at The Gateway – Link

Magda-Vega, Red Pete + Unseen Corners at Aces High Saloon – Link

Hazy Days Craft Market at 2 Row Brewing – Link

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center – Link

Sunday the 1st:

Utah Mammoth vs. Chicago Blackhawks at The Delta Center – Link

