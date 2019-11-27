Alexa Can Now Sound Emotional

As if we didn’t hear enough disappointment in the voices of our spouses, parents, bosses…Now, Alexa can sound disappointed in us…It isn’t all pessimistic, Amazon’s virtual assistant can also sound excited!
It’s part of a move to make her sound less robotic and more natural. Have you noticed a difference? Do you like it? What’s next? Angry Alexa? Who can send us a clip of Samuel L. Jackson disappointed Alexa?
New #voice tones for #Alexa? https://t.co/tOKz8cOKbG
— ∆M∆Z0N0M¥ (@AmazonOmy) November 27, 2019
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.