Life

Alexa Can Now Sound Emotional

Posted on

As if we didn’t hear enough disappointment in the voices of our spouses, parents, bosses…Now, Alexa can sound disappointed in us…It isn’t all pessimistic, Amazon’s virtual assistant can also sound excited!
It’s part of a move to make her sound less robotic and more natural. Have you noticed a difference? Do you like it? What’s next? Angry Alexa? Who can send us a clip of Samuel L. Jackson disappointed Alexa?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top