Geek News on the Radio for January 22nd, 2024

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game trailer

To be released sometime in 2024 for Xbox! Read more here!

Until Dawn movie – director David F. Sandberg

The famous video game is being made into a movie! With the creator of Annabelle and The Conjuring at the helm! The release date and trailer are TBA. Read more here or watch the video game trailer above !

Echo gave “Halo Effect” for other shows

Marvel’s new show Echo did so well, that the studio is now going to continue other shows they had put on hold! One of the shows being Daredevil: Born Again to be released in 2025. Read more here!

Adam Wingard going for nostalgia in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Director Adam Wingard is going for a 1980’s color palette in his upcoming film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The movie is set to release March 29th, 2024! Read more here!