Bill Frost on TV for January 22nd, 2024

The Bachelor (Season 28, Monday Jan. 22, ABC/Hulu)

Sexy Beast (New Series, Thursday Jan. 25, Paramount+)

Griselda (New Miniseries, Thursday Jan. 25, Netflix)

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (New Miniseries, Thursday Jan. 25, Netflix)

In the Know (New Series, Thursday Jan. 25, Peacock)

 

Son of a Critch (Season 3, Thursday Jan. 25, The CW)

 

Masters of the Air (New Miniseries, Friday Jan. 26, Apple TV+)

 

Expats (New Miniseries, Friday Jan. 26, Prime Video)

The Underdoggs (Movie, Friday Jan. 26, Prime Video)

 

