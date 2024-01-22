Bill Frost on TV for January 22nd, 2024

The Bachelor (Season 28, Monday Jan. 22, ABC/Hulu)
Sexy Beast (New Series, Thursday Jan. 25, Paramount+)
Griselda (New Miniseries, Thursday Jan. 25, Netflix)
Masters of the Universe: Revolution (New Miniseries, Thursday Jan. 25, Netflix)
In the Know (New Series, Thursday Jan. 25, Peacock)
Son of a Critch (Season 3, Thursday Jan. 25, The CW)
Masters of the Air (New Miniseries, Friday Jan. 26, Apple TV+)
Expats (New Miniseries, Friday Jan. 26, Prime Video)
The Underdoggs (Movie, Friday Jan. 26, Prime Video)