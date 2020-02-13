Life

Lebron and Jordan Card Sold for $900,000!

TMZ Sports says that Goldin Auctions just set a record by selling the one and only basketball card featuring real jersey patches worn by NBA superstars LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The ’03/’04 Exquisite Collection card just sold for $900,000, making it the most expensive basketball card ever! That previous record was held by a 1969/1970 Topps Lew Alcindor card that sold in 2016 for $500,000!

