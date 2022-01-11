Look Out! Hoards Of Birds Swarm Texas Mall Parking Lot

Shutterstock

This looks like a scene straight out of a horror movie.

Video taken over the weekend at a mall parking lot in Frisco, Texas shows swarms of birds flying around and landing on cars.

You can hear their incessant squawking.

One witness said the area was “overrun with thousands of birds.”

She added, “They were perched on cars, in the trees, and swarms everywhere you looked. Other people in the lot were just amazed at the sheer number of birds.”

A shopper captured unnerving video of swarms of birds on top of cars and flying around the Stonebriar Centre parking lot over the weekend. https://t.co/IAQEcn7vKR — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) January 11, 2022

She then joked, “Definitely in need of a car wash now!”

Experts say the type of bird is a common grackle, often seen in north and east Texas.

What’s the best horror movie with birds?