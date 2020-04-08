Life

Lou Gehrig Baseball Bat Auctioned for Record $1 Million

A bat formerly used by Yankees baseball legend Lou Gehrig has sold at an auction for more than $1 million. The sale, which was handled by Heritage Auction House in Dallas, sets a new record for baseball bats, auction officials say. The previous record-holder was a bat that sold for $400,000, per Heritage officials. The nearly 100-year-old bat was reportedly favored by Gehrig, who used it often during his 17-year career with the Yankees. During that time, he led New York to six World Series victories.

