Louie CK has Released a New Comedy Special

Louis CK released a new standup comedy special today called, “Sincerely Louis CK.” It is available to download now on his website for $7.99.

Along with the special, Louis has released a statement, “I feel like there are two kinds of people in this world,” he writes. “One kind needs to laugh when things get shitty. In fact, the shittier things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly in its face. These people believe it’s no coincidence that human beings have survived despite our fragile hairless bodies, through the most difficult of times And that we are the only species, besides ladybugs, Who laugh at life. The other kind of people feel that it’s important to put aside laughter in times of difficulty and give serious And painful things the respect and the silence due to them. And to bow their heads to the tragic and to show kindness to people who are afraid and hurting by not making light of their fears or pain.” He adds “that either one of these kinds of people is right over the other,” saying “I love and respect many members of the latter group and I can’t stand many members of my own.”

For those interested, Louis CK just released a new standup special. pic.twitter.com/vBH6rXZCjH — C. A. Smith 👻 📽 (@_CineSmith_) April 4, 2020

He concludes, “For those of you that can’t laugh right now I just wish you all the peace you can grab in this shitty shitty time.”

Considering his past sexual assaults do you think you’ll watch? There are a lot of people who are not having it.

Louis CK sexually harassed my friend and threatened violence towards her if she tried to leave before he finished masturbating. It’s disgusting but not surprising I see so many white men applaud his comeback. Chances are they condone bc they share similar history w/ women. — GENERAL STRIKE – #EatTheRich (@junejohnson) April 4, 2020

If you are considering watching the Louis CK special today, PLEASE do the right thing, and pirate it without his consent — Elizabeth Quarrin’ (@feraljokes) April 4, 2020

*Checks Twitter

*Sees Louis CK, Steve Bannon, Joe Rogan, Bill Maher

and Shaun King all trending.

Me: pic.twitter.com/mjqX2WWHFe — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 4, 2020

Louis CK releasing a special when no one can leave the room feels pretty on brand TBH — Tiffany Stevenson (@tiffstevenson) April 4, 2020