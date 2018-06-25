Lounge X with Blue October

LOUNGE X WITH

JUSTIN FURSTENFELD OF BLUE OCTOBER

Friday, June 29th | 12:30pm

50 West Club & Cafe

Join X96 this Friday, June 29th at 50 West Club & Cafe for a LoungeX with Justin Furstenfeld of BLUE OCTOBER. This is a FREE EVENT and everyone attending will have the chance to meet Justin afterwards. Must be 21+ to attend. Music starts at 12:30pm, so skip work and meet Justin Furstenfeld of BLUE OCTOBER this Friday!

BLUE OCTOBER

In this age of quotidian nihilism, of pervasive and boundless jadedness, you might be forgiven for being taken aback when someone says to you: “I hope you’re happy.” It’d be easy to load that phrase with acerbic meaning, to interpret it foremost as coming from a place of spite and sarcasm. And nine times out of 10, you’d probably be right. But in the case of seminal musicians Blue October, the statement is disarmingly sincere.