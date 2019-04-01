Luke Skywalker’s Voicing Chucky in ‘Childs Play’ Remake

He’s played Luke Skywalker, the Joker to the animated Batman and now actor Mark Hamill’s going to be the voice of Chucky in the Child’s Play remake. Hamill’s had an awesome career since he first appeared in Star Wars; he’s one of the best voice actors in Hollywood. Now we’ll get to hear his voice as the sinister doll Chucky when he comes to life in theatres June 21st. Hammill promised a new take on Chucky in an Instagram video on Saturday.

