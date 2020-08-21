Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Moving Forward This Year with Changes

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade is going to look a little different this year due to the pandemic. New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the parade may get the same treatment as the city’s 4th of July fireworks show; the fireworks were held in five-minute increments over several days to prevent huge crowds from gathering.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to move forward this year — with some changes https://t.co/e9wORKYPit — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) August 21, 2020

de Blasio said “I think some of the parade is going to be virtual, maybe some small, in-person, spread-out pieces. It’s not going to look at all, of course, like what we’re used to, but the important thing is that the traditions will be kept in some way.”

What do you think the holidays will look like for 2020? Do you tune into the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade each year?