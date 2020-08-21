Travelers Lost More Than $900k at US Airports

Ever brush off leaving a few coins in that airport security checkpoint tote – the one you put your shoes and such in to be scanned? Well, it adds up. To the sum of about $926,000 last year at US airports alone.

New York, San Francisco, Miami, Vegas, and Dallas recorded the most lost cash, The Associated Press reports.

$5,000 alone was left behind at Pittsburgh International. TSA officials say money is best stowed in a carry-on, not your pockets. Adding that travelers can

contact an airport’s TSA lost-and-found to report lost money.

What have you lost at an airport? Did you get it back? Ever lost a sizable chunk of change?