Mail Carrier Fatally Shot Over Stimulus Check

An Indianapolis mail carrier was fatally shot on her route – allegedly over a dispute about a federal stimulus check. Police say 45-year-old Angela Summers was shot in the chest while delivering mail on her route on Monday. Her union says Summers had previously “expressed concerns” about people living at the house. The suspect, 21-year-old Tony Cushingberry, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Because Summers was a federal employee on duty, her murder carries a federal charge and possible life sentence.

An official with the letter carriers' union says they believe the shooting happened due to a resident not receiving their stimulus check from mail deliveries. Their mail had been stopped due to a problem with a dog. https://t.co/pBkFnjWRCk — WAFB (@WAFB) April 30, 2020