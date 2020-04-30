Dogs are Being Trained to Smell COVID-19 on People

The University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine has researchers working to determine if dogs can smell COVID-19. Penn Vet is currently training eight dogs to sniff out the virus. The dogs will be exposed to COVID-19-positive saliva and urine samples over the next three weeks. TEGNA says researchers will test to see if the dogs can decipher between negative and positive lab samples. If the study is successful, the dogs could be used to sniff out those who are asymptomatic – meaning they have Coronavirus but show no symptoms – and prevent infection spread.

Watch: Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Dr. Fauci on a possible drug breakthrough for the coronavirus and research about dogs sniffing out COVID-19. More news at https://t.co/9FZYNDqhCG. pic.twitter.com/mmZBfIMYvW — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) April 30, 2020