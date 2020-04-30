Life

Chick-Fil-A Launching First Ever Meal Kit

Posted on

Chick-Fil-A is launching its first-ever nationwide meal kit. The chicken chain’s first kit is a chicken parmesan meal kit, complete with breaded-style chicken, garlic lemon pasta, marinara sauce, and Italian-style cheeses. The kit, available in grocery stores nationwide May 4th, will feed two and costs around $15.

It’s cool because instead of someone making the food for you, you get to put it together and then eat it. It’s like Legos, but way better because it’s chicken.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top