Chick-Fil-A Launching First Ever Meal Kit

Chick-Fil-A is launching its first-ever nationwide meal kit. The chicken chain’s first kit is a chicken parmesan meal kit, complete with breaded-style chicken, garlic lemon pasta, marinara sauce, and Italian-style cheeses. The kit, available in grocery stores nationwide May 4th, will feed two and costs around $15.

It’s cool because instead of someone making the food for you, you get to put it together and then eat it. It’s like Legos, but way better because it’s chicken.

