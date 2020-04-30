Harrison Ford Being Investigated By FAA

Harrison Ford has not had good luck in his small plane piloting. He was injured when he crashed a vintage World War II on a golf course in 2015 and in 2017, Ford’s plane came close to an airliner with 116 people on board. The most recent mistake came last Friday when Ford’s plane crossed a runway where another plane was about to land in Hawthorne, California.

Ford’s spokesperson said no one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision. Ford misheard instructions from air traffic control. The FAA is investigating the incident. Ford is 77-years-old.