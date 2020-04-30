Taco Bell Reveals At Home Taco Bar

Getting ready for Cinco De Mayo which also happens to be a Taco Tuesday? Taco Bell wants to help you feed the family with an At-Home Taco Bar. The fast-food restaurant will supply you with everything you need to make your own tacos: Shells, cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho sauce, tortilla chips, hot sauce, and napkins. The bar makes 12 tacos. It will cost you $25.

