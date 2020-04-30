‘Weird Al’ Yankovic To Play Ted Nugent

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic will be guest-starring in the upcoming Reno 911! reboot – playing legendary rocker and outspoken gun lover Ted Nugent. Yankovic tweeted out a photo in costume, complete with a cowboy hat and Nooge-style facial hair, declaring “Finally, some good news in the world – after an 11-year hiatus, one of the funniest shows of all time is BACK!” Reno 911! ran for six years on Comedy Central but is returning on the newly-launched streaming platform Quibi, starting May 4th.

"Weird Al" Yankovic is playing an irate Ted Nugent in the new Reno 911 revival on Quibi: https://t.co/mkLcDTO5XR #Reno911 pic.twitter.com/wS1C1ZI21F — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) April 30, 2020