Miami Professor Resigns After Sharing Porn Link Over Zoom

A University of Miami professor is out of a job after sharing a porn bookmark during a Zoom session with students. Business professor John Peng Zhang was leading a lecture over Zoom when he accidentally revealed a link involving a ‘Busty college girl.’ Students posted screenshots of Zhang’s gaffe to social media, which quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views and was reported by the UM student newspaper. University officials have confirmed that Zhang resigned and is no longer with the university. But some students felt he shouldn’t have been fired and have launched a Change.org petition calling for his reinstatement.

