San Antonio Offers ‘Drive-Thru Zoo’

Just like zoos across the country, the San Antonio Zoo has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic. But this weekend it will offer animal lovers a ‘Drive-Thru Zoo’ experience. For a price of $60 per vehicle, guests can drive through the zoo and observe the animals from their car, led by a guided audio tour. There will even be curbside food and beverage service available. Zoo President Tim Morrow called it “a very unique and safe way for families to see the zoo while we are closed” and says proceeds will go towards caring for the animals.

In local zoo news, Hogle Zoo will be opening this Saturday with some precautionary rules.

