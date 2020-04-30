Are you looking for a fun, family-friendly activity that you can do outside of your home while still respecting Utah’s social distancing requirements? If so, we’ve got the perfect thing for you! Rio Tinto Stadium has teamed up with Wonder Entertainment to bring you LIGHT THE RIOT – a drive-through, music, and lights experience right in the Rio Tinto Stadium parking lot!
Tickets for this event are REQUIRED and are available right now at LightTheRioT.com. All proceeds from this event benefit the Real Salt Lake Foundation’s Frontline Relief Program.
- There are over 1 million LED lights synchronized to music within the show
- The entire show can be enjoyed from the comfort of one’s car
- Attendees will tune their radios to a local channel during the 20-minute drive-through
- Visit Light the RioT from May 5th – May 13th
- Ticket price: $20 per vehicle (all proceeds go to Frontline relief / RSL Foundation)
- Hours: 8:30pm – 11pm
- Vehicles will enter on Rimando Way on the south side of Rio Tinto Stadium, just off of State Street and 9400 South in Sandy
- No busses, RVs, or limos. Vehicle height is limited to 10 feet
- Attendees must stay in their vehicle at all times
Wonder Entertainment, originally goog, was founded in 2015 and creates shared experiences that connect communities around common passions and unforgettable moments. Wonder Entertainment also runs amazing events such as Ice Castles, Christmas in Color, Summer Splash, The North Pole Festival, and more.
