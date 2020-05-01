X96’s Mother’s Day Giveaway

CELEBRATE MOTHER’S DAY WITH X96!

Mother’s Day is almost here, and we want to help you give her something amazing! All next week, X96 is giving you a perfect Mother’s Day Gift! Listen all week long at 8a, 2p, and 5p for the Magic Word and text it to 33986 for your chance to win a gift card from some of the amazing places around Utah!

Also, ENTER BELOW for your chance to win the Grand Prize, you get to take home ALL the daily prizes for your mom!