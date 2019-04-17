Man Arrested for Trying to Bite Off Girlfriend’s Nose

An Illinois man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to bite off his girlfriend’s nose. The 48-year-old Decatur resident, whose name was not released, was taken into custody over the weekend in connection with the March 8th incident. In a Decatur police affidavit, the victim says she and her boyfriend were arguing when he slapped her across the face “multiple” times. Then he bit down on her nose and “began ‘twisting’ his head violently ‘in an attempt to bite her nose off,'” the affidavit reports. It goes on to say responding officers found the woman bleeding from both sides of her nose, but her boyfriend had already fled. The man was booked on one charge of domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction.

