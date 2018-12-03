Life

Man Can Lick His Own Forehead

Yagya Bahadur Katuwal from Nepal is a hit at any party because he has a very unique talent. He can lick his own forehead thanks to his super long tongue. This 35-year-old school says that he tries not to do the trick in front of the kids because it scares them. Yagya said that one day he hopes his special skill will earn him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

