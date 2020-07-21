Man Wears Darth Vader Costume To Collect Lotto Jackpot

If you’re lucky enough to win a Lotto jackpot, you should collect your prize in style – like maybe a Darth Vader costume. That’s what one Jamaican man did recently after winning a jackpot worth $95 million – about $650,000 in U.S. currency.

Brown said he watched the live drawing on TV, celebrated his victory, took a shower and went to sleep. https://t.co/cSVDKy7E7s — Leyna Nguyen (@LeynaNguyenTV) July 21, 2020

The man, identified only as ‘W. Brown’, wore the Vader costume to conceal his identity as he posed with a giant check. As for what Mr. Vader-Brown plans to do with the money, he says he’ll buy a house and that he wants to “own a bus”.