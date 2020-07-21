The CDC Announces Key Times to Wear Your Face Mask

The CDC wants to remind you that by wearing a face mask in public, you’re likely reducing the spread of COVID-19. The CDC has even pointed out key times to wear a face mask, which include:

When you’re out in public – You are “protecting the people around you, including those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19” as well as workers in stores and restaurants

When you’re sick and interacting with others at home – A mask helps to keep those droplets that spread Coronavirus at bay from other family or home members

If you’re caring for someone who is sick – Wear a mask when someone is ill in your house so you don’t come down with something

Eat This! points out that the CDC says cloth coverings should never be worn by children under 2, anyone who can’t take off their mask themselves and anyone who has trouble breathing.