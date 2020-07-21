Walmart To Close On Thanksgiving

Walmart is changing the holiday shopping season in July. On Tuesday, the retail chain announced its stores would not be open on Thanksgiving. This is the first time Walmart stores will be closed on the holiday since the 1980s.

In a memo to employees, Walmart president, and C.E.O. John Furner wrote, “We know holiday shopping will be different this year, and we will be managing sales events differently. Our best ideas come from our associates, and this year we have decided to close our stores on Thanksgiving Day – November 26.”

Walmart employees will be handing out employee bonuses in the amount of $428 million.