Marvel’s ‘The Defenders’ Shows Leaving Netflix

If you are looking to binge-watch “The Defenders” on Netflix, you better do it fast.
The Marvel show will be leaving the streaming platform on March 1.
In addition, all other Marvel shows like “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones” are also leaving the platform.
Disney will soon announce the new streaming home for #Daredevil and other #Marvel TV shows leaving #Netflix on March 1: https://t.co/MPs9eUJrT1 pic.twitter.com/mfo8tTHR5o
— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) February 11, 2022
There are rumors that the shows may eventually pop up on Disney+, but nothing has been confirmed.
Do you prefer Marvel TV shows or movies more?
