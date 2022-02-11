Yes, Your Super Bowl Chicken Wings Cost More This Year

Shutterstock

If you have already gone shopping for Super Bowl snacks, you may have noticed that the wings cost significantly more this year.

According to the National Chicken Council, “Like almost anything else you buy right now, wings might be a little more expensive, but they’ll be stocked. I just wouldn’t wait until kickoff to be in line or order online.”

But why are wings so pricey right now? Blame COVID and everyone’s cravings for them during the pandemic.

According to one news outlet, Americans are expected to consume about 1.42 billion chicken wings on Sunday for the game.

