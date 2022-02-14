Super Bowl Ads Go Heavy On Nostalgia And Star-Power

Sure, there was the nail-biter, comeback victory for the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals during Sunday night’s Super Bowl, but there were also the commercials.
This year, advertisers shelled out $7 million for a 30-second spot.
Chevrolet recreated the opening sequence to “The Sopranos” to tout its all-electric Chevy Silverado.
Toyota enlisted three famous “Joneses” (Leslie Jones, Tommy Lee Jones, and Rashida Jones) in its ad for the 2022 Tundra.
Verizon’s ad had comedian/actor Jim Carrey revisit his 1996 role as “The Cable Guy” to promote its ultrafast 5G wireless network.
FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, enlisted Larry David of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to convey that cryptocurrency is ready for the mainstream.
In fact, cryptocurrency made quite a splash during the game, with the above-mentioned FTX, Crypto.com, eToro, and Coinbase (the one with the floating QR code) all airing ads during the game.
How would you rate the last night’s Super Bowl ads?
