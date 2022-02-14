‘Do Not Eat Soap’: Federal Agency Tweets Warning After Super Bowl Ad

Apparently, it needed to be said.
A Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats on Sunday spurred the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to tweet an important reminder: “Do not eat soap.”
For real.
The tweet came after a celebrity-packed ad highlighted the fact that users can order non-food items on the app.
In the commercial, actress Jennifer Coolidge, for example, stuffs her mouth with paper towels and actor Nicholas Braun (of the HBO show “Succession”) chugs a bottle of dish soap.
Trevor Noah then says, “Thanks to Uber Eats, we don’t even know what food is anymore!”
What are some other warnings/reminders you see in everyday life that you still can believe have to be pointed out?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.