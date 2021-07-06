Matthew McConaughey Shares July Fourth Message

Matthew McConaughey is grabbing attention with his latest message for fans.

The Oscar-winning actor posted a video message on Sunday captioned “Happy 245th birthday America – let’s rock.”

In the video, McConaughey said in part, “As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year’s trip around the sun was also another head-scratcher.”

He went on to explain, “We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timelines, and we’re going to go through growing pains.

This is not an excuse, to say, this is just a reality. And this is good because we’ve got to keep learning, we got to keep maturing, we got to keep striving, we got to keep climbing, we got to keep building. And we’ve got to make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve.”

happy 245th birthday America – lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021

Rumors have been circulating that McConaughey may be running for governor of Texas.

Would you vote for Matthew McConaughey?