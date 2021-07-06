Heinz Starts Petition to Finally Put Equal Number of Hot Dogs and Buns in Packages

It’s been something that has irked consumers and has provided material for standup comics: why can’t you buy the same amount of hot dogs and hot dog buns at once?

Heinz has started the Heinz Hot Dog Pact, which would ensure that hot dogs and hot dog buns would each be sold in packages of the same number.

Hot dogs are usually sold in packs of ten, while buns are usually sold in packs of eight.

Daniel Gotlib of the Kraft Heinz Company said in a statement, “We’ve seen our fans through social media express their outrage about the bun-to-hot-dog ratio issue for years, and we know there must be a better way. We believe that the time for change is now and we are hopeful.”

The condiment company wants “big bun and big wiener companies to finally sell buns and wieners in even packs.” https://t.co/aIw3zZ3X5G — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) July 6, 2021

If you feel passionate about making a change in this, you can sign the petition over at HeinzHotDogPact.com.

What do you do when you have leftover hotdogs without a bun to go with it? What do you put on your hotdog?