Nintendo’s New OLED Switch Costs $350 and Arrives October 8th

We now have an official announcement about the new Nintendo Switch!

The new console will have a 7-inch OLED screen, as well as more storage than the previous model at 64 gigabites.

The OLED Switch will also feature a new dock with an ethernet port as well as an upgrade in audio for handheld and tabletop playing.

At $350, you can buy your new Nintendo Switch on October 8.

