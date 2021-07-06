Nintendo’s New OLED Switch Costs $350 and Arrives October 8th

We now have an official announcement about the new Nintendo Switch!
The new console will have a 7-inch OLED screen, as well as more storage than the previous model at 64 gigabites.
The OLED Switch will also feature a new dock with an ethernet port as well as an upgrade in audio for handheld and tabletop playing.
At $350, you can buy your new Nintendo Switch on October 8.
Nintendo Switch OLED model will go on sale on October 8th for $350 https://t.co/A17pIjRsMD pic.twitter.com/4rBK4N2NxP
— The Verge (@verge) July 6, 2021
Will you be buying the new OLED Nintendo Switch? What is your favorite game to play on the Nintendo Switch?
