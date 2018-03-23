Meet the Bands: 30 Seconds to Mars

30 Seconds to Mars will perform on Saturday, July 14th at the Usana Amphitheatre

with special guests Walk the Moon, KFlay, and more! Their new album “Dangerous Night” will be released on April 6th.

NEW ALBUM AND TOUR:

“We have our first album in 5 years due out on April 6th; we went on sale today with the biggest and most ambitious tour we’ve ever done, playing all over the country and coming to beautiful Salt Lake City, Utah. Again playing the incredible Usana Amphitheatre [Saturday, July 14th].” “We love touring; we tour all over the world. We feel so fortunate being able to get on stage night after night, and it means the world to us. Our goal is to make sure everyone in Salt Lake that’s at that show has an unforgettable experience.

BROTHERS ON TOUR

“What is it like for you to be out on the road with your brother?”…

”It’s incredible, and I think it helps both of us have a deeper sense of gratitude for the gift that is touring and making music. It’s a lot harder to take it for granted when you look over there and you see your brother; it’s a really special thing”