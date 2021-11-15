Mel Gibson Says He’ll Direct And Star In ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Mel Gibson made a big announcement over the weekend – Lethal Weapon 5 is happening, and he’ll be directing.

Gibson shared the news at an event in London, announcing that he’ll take over the director’s chair for Richard Donner, who died earlier this year.

Gibson says Donner – who directed all four previous installments – was “pretty far along” with the screenplay and personally asked Gibson to take over.

Obviously, Gibson will also star in the film as Martin Riggs – and hopes that Danny Glover will be back as Roger Murtaugh.

Should they even make a Lethal Weapon 5, or are Gibson and Glover too old for this ****?