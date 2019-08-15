Life

Miniature Horses Still Allowed On Airplanes

The Department of Transportation has announced that miniature horses will still be allowed on airplanes as service animals. The agency was reviewing its service animal policies after complaints of passengers abusing guidelines for emotional support animals. But in an update released last week, the DOT made clear that “commonly recognized service animals” will be permitted, which includes dogs, cats, and miniature horses. However, airlines will not be required to transport other animals including “snakes, other reptiles, ferrets, rodents, and spiders.”

