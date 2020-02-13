Mom Shared a TikTok of Her $9 Paycheck After Working Over 70 Hours

A mom took to TikTok to show why tipping at restaurants and bars is important. Let’s do the math. She worked 70 hours at a rate of $2.13 an hour. She made $150.81. Now subtract for social security, medicare and taxes. Her take home pay was $9.28. She said while she does get tips, if you do not tip her take home is just the $9.28. Do you think servers should make a higher hourly wage or a salary? Did you know that servers and bartenders pay was so low?

