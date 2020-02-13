Study: Dog Owners Take More Pics of their Pets than their Partners

Dog owners take more photos of their pets than of their significant others, a new study reveals. In a survey of 54 million U.S. dog owners, 65 percent admitted to snapping more pics of their pooches than of their human partners. And half of them confessed they’d rather spend a week away from their lover than a week away from their dog, according to Rover.com. “Dog people are deeply concerned about their dog’s feelings and well-being,” says Rover.com’s Brandie Gonzales. “And we’re seeing that reflected in everything from how people name their dog to what they feed them, and the type of pet care they prefer.”

