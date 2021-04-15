More Actors Confirmed For ‘Indiana Jones 5’

We’re learning a little bit more about what the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel will look like.

In addition to Harrison Ford returning to the iconic role, the film will include Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the female lead and Hannibal’s Mads Mikkelsen in “an undisclosed role”.

The film will also feature the return of legendary Hollywood composer John Williams providing the score.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters in July of 2022.

Can 78-year-old Harrison Ford pull off another Indiana Jones movie? Could any other actor pull off the role?