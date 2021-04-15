Vin Diesel Says Paul Walker Wanted John Cena In ‘F9’

Vin Diesel says the late Paul Walker played a hand in casting John Cena in Fast & Furious 9.

Diesel says when he met with Cena – who plays Dom Torretto’s long-lost brother – he felt “as though Pablo, Paul Walker, had sent him in.”

He then told director Justin Lin “my gut and my heart feels like this was meant to be.”

Vin Diesel says he felt like Paul Walker told him to cast John Cena as his brother in #F9. https://t.co/QGYIZBzMqO pic.twitter.com/AvEHQMUtC5 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 14, 2021

F9 will finally hit theaters on June 25th. The official trailer was released this week.

How excited are you for F9? Did the trailer live up to the hype?