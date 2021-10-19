More Than 90 Snakes Found Under Northern California Home

This sounds like it could be straight out of a horror movie.
A woman in Northern California called the Sonoma County Reptile Rescue earlier this month after spotting a rattlesnake scurry under her house.
Turns out — it wasn’t just one. There were 92. Yes, 92.
Al Wolf, who works with the Rescue, says he crawled under the home in Santa Rosa and discovered one rattlesnake after another for 4 hours straight.
The rattlesnakes were getting ready to hibernate under a bunch of rocks.
House of slitherin': A woman who saw rattlesnakes scurry under her Northern California home called in the director of a reptile rescue group who found more than 90 of them. He says he's never seen this many under a home in 32 years on the job. https://t.co/7MLzmsZooo
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2021
He removed 22 adult rattlesnakes and 59 babies the first day; then returned another two times since and collected 11 more.
All of the snakes were Northern Pacific rattlesnakes, the only venomous snake found in Northern California.
