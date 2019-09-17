Mother Cancels Christmas After Son Racks Up Huge Bill With His Xbox

This is the most heartwarming thing I’ve heard this month

Santa isn’t welcome at the Berriedale-Johnson home this holiday season after an 8-year-old spent the family budget and then some purchasing Xbox add-ons for Minecraft and Roblox according to the Mirror UK. According to the mother Martine, her son Leon racked up nearly $3,900 in just three weeks time, thanks to her credit card being associated with the account. The 40-year-old single mother from England now fears she won’t be able to feed her two kids, noting she was already struggling before. In an effort to get the finances back under control, Martine plans to sell the video game console and told her two sons, “Christmas is canceled and that they’re not getting any toys.”

